General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GD traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $222.56. 635,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.