Diamant Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.96.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE FDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,877. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.98 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.13 and its 200 day moving average is $242.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.