Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.62. 1,092,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,741. The company has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.08 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

