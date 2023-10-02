Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,954,000 after acquiring an additional 259,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,276,000 after acquiring an additional 503,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,835. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $87.52 and a one year high of $96.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

