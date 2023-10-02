C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $1.01 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,676,000 after purchasing an additional 907,715 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,041,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 734,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,502,000.

FIXD traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 675,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,164. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

