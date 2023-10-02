First Command Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Bank decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.91. 645,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

