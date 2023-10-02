Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IJH stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.49. 943,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,308. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

