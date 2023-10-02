Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,000. ASML comprises about 2.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $579.21. The stock had a trading volume of 626,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,585. The firm has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $648.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

