Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 11,570 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $115.90. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.