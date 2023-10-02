C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,416. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

