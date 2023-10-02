Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 122 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 2.1 %

BA traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.67. 3,927,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.45 and its 200 day moving average is $212.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $121.02 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.