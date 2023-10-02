C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 6,871 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 250.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,308. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

