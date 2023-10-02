Mainsail Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VEA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.21. 5,950,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,903,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

