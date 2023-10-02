C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,974. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $53.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

