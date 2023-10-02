Beaton Management Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 194.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.7% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $1,041,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.16 on Monday, hitting $265.60. The company had a trading volume of 959,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,810. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

