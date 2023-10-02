First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,203 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 759,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,403. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

