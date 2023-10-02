Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ Largest Position

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,619,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $98,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.