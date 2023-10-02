Farmers Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,576. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.