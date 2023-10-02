Farmers Trust Co. Sells 2,521 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.55. 2,254,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,615. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

