Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.26. 2,562,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,912. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

