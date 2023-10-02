CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,473. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

