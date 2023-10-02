Insight Folios Inc Has $491,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $697.16. 146,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,976. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $703.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $488.23 and a 12 month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.