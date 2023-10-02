The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.48. 4,026,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,113,296. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

