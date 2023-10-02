Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Reduced by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.5% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,472.9% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 40.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 258,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after acquiring an additional 74,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.43. 3,543,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,000. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.