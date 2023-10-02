CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,115,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,801,000 after purchasing an additional 67,854 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,629,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $87.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,877,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,136,275. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.