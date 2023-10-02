Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops One Day Volume of $19.13 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $357.81 million and $19.13 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002451 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001695 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,833,614,169,892 coins and its circulating supply is 5,806,881,838,629 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

