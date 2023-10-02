Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.8% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.93. The stock had a trading volume of 986,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.59 and its 200-day moving average is $244.82. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.05 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

