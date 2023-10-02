Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.42. 221,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,877. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

