Pflug Koory LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,092,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Pentair by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Pentair Trading Down 1.7 %

Pentair stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 422,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $71.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

