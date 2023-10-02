Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 600,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $164.19. 148,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,891. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.03 and a 12 month high of $195.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.99.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

