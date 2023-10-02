Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,159 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.12. 340,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,623. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -346.64%.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IRDM. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

