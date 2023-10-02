Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 31,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,031,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 92,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $87.67. 3,394,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,763. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $87.52 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

