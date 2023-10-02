Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $407.33. The stock had a trading volume of 449,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,437. The company has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.88 and a 200 day moving average of $455.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

