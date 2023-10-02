89,753 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,504,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,976. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.