C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $1.54 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,805. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.