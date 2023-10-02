Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.38. 1,065,534 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

