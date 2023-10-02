iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,729. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.30.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

