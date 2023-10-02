C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 342,888.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 445,047,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,565,654,000 after purchasing an additional 444,917,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,125,433.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,971 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth $14,135,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $13,061,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 272,923 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

EWL stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $43.13. 481,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,512. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

