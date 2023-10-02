C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 2,795 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,964. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

