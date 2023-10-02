C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,073.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,530,000 after purchasing an additional 493,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.99. 451,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,941. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.74.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

