C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 7,955 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,735 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

