Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMAY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 92.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 12.0% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UMAY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.67. 5,124 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

