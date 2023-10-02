Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL) Position Lowered by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 0.6% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UJUL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:UJUL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.23. 10,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

