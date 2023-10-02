C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 14,020 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 2.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UOCT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $1,127,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $845,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,072 shares. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

