C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

TLH stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,599. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.51 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.03.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.