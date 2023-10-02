C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAUG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $283,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UAUG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 161,362 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.