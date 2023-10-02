Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.74. 14,971,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,778. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

