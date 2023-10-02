Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Lifted by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Flagstone Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,173. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

