Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.53. The company had a trading volume of 254,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,767. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.20. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.