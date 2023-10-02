Kooman & Associates Buys 80 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kooman & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.53. 254,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,767. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

